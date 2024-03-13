Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 126,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

