Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 731,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

