Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,948,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

