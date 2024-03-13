Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRGY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 299,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.