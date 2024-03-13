Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,403 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $140.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,672,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,713,342. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.44 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.