Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,883 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 3,910,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,233,588. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.