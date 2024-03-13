Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,883 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Price Performance
C stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 3,910,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,233,588. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.03.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
