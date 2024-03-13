Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. 10,455,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,355,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $286.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

