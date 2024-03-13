Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 834 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $90.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

