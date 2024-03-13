Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSYS

Stratasys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSYS opened at $12.51 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $855.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,780 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 119,922 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.