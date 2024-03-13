Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 5.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.56. 6,959,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,779,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $345.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 429.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

