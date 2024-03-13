Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MLM traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $604.79. 59,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $531.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.55. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

View Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

