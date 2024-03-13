Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $498,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,058,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,735,238 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. 867,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,336. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

