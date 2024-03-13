Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.37. 129,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,308. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

