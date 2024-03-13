Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.21. 145,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.64. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

