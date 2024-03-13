Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 399,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

