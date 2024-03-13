Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 3.5 %

MCD traded down $10.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,319. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

