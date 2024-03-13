StockNews.com Lowers Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

