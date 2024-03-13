StockNews.com Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

