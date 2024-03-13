StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

