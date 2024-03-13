StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 91.8 %

NYSE CORR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $303,930.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

