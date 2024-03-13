StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut 2U from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

TWOU opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 2U has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. As a group, analysts predict that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 2U by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

