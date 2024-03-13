StockNews.com Downgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

Get SAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $193.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. SAP has a twelve month low of $113.64 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.