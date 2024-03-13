StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Trading Down 2.0 %

KOSS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of -0.87. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

