StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Report on HAYN
Haynes International Stock Performance
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haynes International
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.