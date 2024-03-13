StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.40 on Friday. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

