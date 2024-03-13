StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,232 shares of company stock worth $1,950,309. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

