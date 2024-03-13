StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

