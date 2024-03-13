Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vistra Put Options (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,548 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 217% compared to the typical volume of 5,220 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. 1,283,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,377. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

