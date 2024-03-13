Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 14,423 put options on the company. This is an increase of 92% compared to the typical volume of 7,526 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBB. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IBB stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.71. 412,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,693. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.14.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

