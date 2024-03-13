Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dollar Tree Put Options (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 38,415 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 226% compared to the average daily volume of 11,770 put options.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 14.9 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $22.37 on Wednesday, reaching $127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,429,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

