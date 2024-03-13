Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In related news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 249,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

