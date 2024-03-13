Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CAO Rahul Shukla Sells 21,332 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CAO Rahul Shukla sold 21,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $47,143.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rahul Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,578.81.
- On Monday, February 26th, Rahul Shukla sold 8,244 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $21,846.60.
- On Friday, January 19th, Rahul Shukla sold 3,310 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $9,036.30.
Stem Stock Performance
Shares of STEM opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.82.
Institutional Trading of Stem
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
