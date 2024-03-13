Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CAO Rahul Shukla Sells 21,332 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CAO Rahul Shukla sold 21,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $47,143.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rahul Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,578.81.

On Monday, February 26th, Rahul Shukla sold 8,244 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $21,846.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Rahul Shukla sold 3,310 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $9,036.30.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Stem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 360,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stem by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after buying an additional 1,263,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Stem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after buying an additional 296,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Stem by 106.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Read Our Latest Report on STEM

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.