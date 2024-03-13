Steem Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Steem has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $171.80 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,744.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00596368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00131996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00154758 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,703,587 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

