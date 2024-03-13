SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.40.
SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
SPSC opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $137.52 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.94.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
