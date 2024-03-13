SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.40.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $137.52 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.94.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

