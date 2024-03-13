Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 78,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

