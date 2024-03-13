SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.2% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,961. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

