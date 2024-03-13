Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Southern Cross Media Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About Southern Cross Media Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Cross Media Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.