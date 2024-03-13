Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Christine Bennett Buys 1,100 Shares

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bennett purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$28.52 ($18.89) per share, with a total value of A$31,373.10 ($20,776.89).

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.42. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.