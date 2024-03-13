Sonic Automotive, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.