Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Smith Douglas Homes to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.
Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance
NYSE SDHC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.