Skillz (SKLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz Price Performance

Skillz stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $148.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.84. Skillz has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Get Skillz alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Skillz by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 3,583.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,474 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.