Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,629,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

