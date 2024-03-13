Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $289,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Simmons First National by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

