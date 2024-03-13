Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 6,214 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Shares of AMD opened at $202.76 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.51 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

