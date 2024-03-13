Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 17,325 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

FMB stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

