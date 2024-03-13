Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $317,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

