Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $248,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

