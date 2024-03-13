Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 674 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.