Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 497 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,229,000 after buying an additional 810,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,639,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,554,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 153,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,764,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $58.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $513.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.