Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 44.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

