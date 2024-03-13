Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Grows By 88.8%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the February 14th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Vitru has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $483.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,307 shares in the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

