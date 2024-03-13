Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Grows By 88.8%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the February 14th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Vitru Price Performance
NASDAQ VTRU opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Vitru has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $483.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,307 shares in the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.
